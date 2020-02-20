Police warn of high-risk offender now living in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say a high-risk offender who has a lengthy criminal record and was convicted of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in Calgary in 2011 is now living in Halifax.

John Francis Normand Dionne, 52, was recently released from the Dorschester Penitentiary in New Brunswick after completing a sentence for kidnapping, unlawful confinement and impersonating a peace officer.

Police say Dionne has a criminal record dating back to 1985 that includes sexual assault, assault, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

He's been assessed as being at a high risk to reoffend.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release on Thursday they wanted to let the public know Dionne was living in the community and cautioned against "any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct."

Calgary police released this photo of John Francis Dionne in 2011. (Calgary Police Service)

Police say Dionne is on a long-term supervision order and will be required to follow strict conditions, including:

Restrictions on any activity that involves children under the age of 18.

Staying away from alcohol and drugs.

Not being allowed to have any weapon, knife or sharp instrument outside his residence.

Prior to his arrest and conviction for kidnapping in 2011, RCMP issued a public warning about Dionne in 2010 that outlined his history of violence and sexual offences against girls as young as 10. Police at the time said he was at a high risk to reoffend.

