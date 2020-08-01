Safety alert lifted as police in Trenton search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Trenton, N.S., are searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he escaped arrest, leading police to warn local residents to stay in their homes for hours.

Late Friday night, New Glasgow Regional Police said they were attempting to find and arrest Christopher McKay, 33, who was wanted for a parole suspension. They say they went to a Main Street residence in Trenton when McKay ran away.

The New Glasgow police, the Truro police dog unit, and Stellarton Police took part in the search.

A few hours later on Main Street, police found and arrested another man who was travelling with McKay.

Around 1 a.m., New Glasgow police sent out an emergency alert to people in Trenton letting them know about the search. The alert said they should shelter in place by locking their doors and stay vigilant due to public safety concerns.

New Glasgow police spokesperson Const. Ken MacDonald said they decided to send out the alert because of McKay's Canada-wide warrant, and since the officers responding to the situation didn't know where he was.

"It was an extra resource that we could utilize [for] folks that weren't on Facebook, weren't on Twitter," MacDonald said.

"Our public safety concern is that it's a summer day, people may have had their doors open, windows open."

By 7:30 a.m.,​​​​ MacDonald said they lifted the shelter in place advisory. He said there was a thorough search of the area and increased police patrols so there was "no immediate threat."

When asked if McKay might be armed, MacDonald said they are continuing to search the Trenton area and "feel confident" people can safely leave their homes.

However, he said they are asking people in Trenton and Pictou County to look out for McKay, and not confront him if they see someone fitting his description. Instead, they are being asked to call police.

McKay is described as a white man, five-foot-seven, 200 pounds, with short hair and neck and face tattoos.

Anyone with information on McKay's location is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES