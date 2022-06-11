Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Police investigate suspicious death of man in Dartmouth

Around 2:08 a.m. AT Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on Viscaya Place in Dartmouth. Police say an adult male was dead when officers arrived.

CBC News ·

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth, N.S.

