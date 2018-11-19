Skip to Main Content
Police shut down Burnside street to deal with 'suspicious package'
Police said the package was found Monday morning at 13 Akerley Blvd. They closed the westbound lane between Morris Drive and Mosher Drive.

Traffic being diverted around stretch of Akerley Boulevard

CBC News ·
Halifax police diverted traffic in Burnside Monday morning while they investigated a suspicious package. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Halifax police have shut down part of Burnside, N.S., while they investigate a suspicious package.

Police haven't said when the street will reopen. 

