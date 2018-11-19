New
Police shut down Burnside street to deal with 'suspicious package'
Police said the package was found Monday morning at 13 Akerley Blvd. They closed the westbound lane between Morris Drive and Mosher Drive.
Traffic being diverted around stretch of Akerley Boulevard
Halifax police have shut down part of Burnside, N.S., while they investigate a suspicious package.
Police haven't said when the street will reopen.
Police currently on scene of a suspicious package at 13 Akerley Blvd. Westbound lanes of Akerley Blvd have been closed to vehicles/ pedestrians btwn Morris & Mosher Dr. Please use alternate routes. Updates will be provided when available. We appreciate your cooperation.—@HfxRegPolice