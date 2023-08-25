Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shot by Halifax officer during altercation

Halifax Regional Police say a man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by an officer during an altercation in the Clayton Park area of the city Thursday night.

Authorities say they were called to the 100-block of Plateau Crescent around 10:15 p.m. Police were looking for a man in connection to an aggravated assault involving a stabbing earlier in the day.

They say as police approached the suspect, he pointed a firearm toward one of the officers. One of the officers then shot the man.

The suspect was taken to hospital.

Halifax Police say since the altercation resulted in a serious incident involving an officer, the matter has now been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which will continue the investigation.

SIRT director Alonzo Wright said the organization is not able to comment on the investigation or the current condition of the suspect.

Plateau Crescent was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic overnight, but has since reopened. Police tape surrounded the parking lot of Clayton Park Junior High School on the street.

