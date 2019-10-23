RCMP looking for witnesses of crash caused by lumber on N.S. highway

People were injured and five vehicles were damaged when they tried to avoid several pieces of lumber that flew off a vehicle onto Highway 102 in Upper Onslow, N.S., Tuesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who saw what happened in hopes of identifying the driver of the vehicle carrying the wood.

Police were called to a strip of the busy divided highway around 12:37 p.m. They found 2.4-metre-long pieces of four-by-four lumber scattered on the road.

Paramedics also responded and took several people to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old man from Trenton, N.S., was charged with criminal negligence causing death following a crash on Highway 104 that killed two women.

The man's car was not involved in the crash, but RCMP said he had been driving with a mattress on the roof that flew off, landed in the roadway and caused a transport truck to lose control.

