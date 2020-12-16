Police seek witnesses after 75-year-old assaulted in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police are searching for witnesses after a 75-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening in downtown Sydney.

Police say the senior was approached for a ride a outside the Sydney Credit Union on Townsend Street.

He was then assaulted in his vehicle and his wallet stolen.

The man was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Investigators have spoken with the victim and are collecting evidence to identify the suspects.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the potential suspects on Townsend Street near a parked vehicle — a grey Honda Accord.

Investigators say the incident occurred between 6-6:30 p.m..

Anyone with information about the matter, can phone regional police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers.