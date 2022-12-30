Police seek tips on disappearance of Zachery Lefave

Police in Nova Scotia are appealing to the public to provide tips on the disappearance of Zachery Lefave.

The 21-year-old was last seen on Jan. 1, 2021, at about 12:15 a.m. on Highway 334 in Plymouth, Yarmouth County. He was talking on the phone at the time.

RCMP say officers have received and followed up on tips over the past two years.

Investigators are now specifically asking for information from anyone who may have picked up a man after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, near Hattie Lane and Highway 334.

Lefave, of Hebron, N.S., is described as white, five feet nine inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a hat, a plaid shirt and boxer shorts.

Police have previously said Lefave was walking home from a party the night he disappeared.

A large search effort that included Yarmouth County Search and Rescue as well as aerial and water searches was unsuccessful.

At the time of his disappearance, two businesses that had ties to Lefave each offered $1,000 for information that could help bring him home.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit at 902-365-3120, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report information anonymously.

