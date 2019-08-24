Police seek suspect after boy allegedly sexually assaulted in Port Hawkesbury bathroom

Police are searching for a suspect after a 9-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Port Hawkesbury business.

The boy was approached by an unknown man in the bathroom of a business on Paint Street at 5:15 p.m. Friday evening, RCMP said in a media release.

Police say the suspect forced the boy into a bathroom stall and locked the door.

The man attempted to pull the boy's pants down. The boy got away from the man and fled.

Workers attempted to stop the man from leaving the business before the police arrived, but he managed to escape.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, five-foot-eight with dark hair, wearing a blue ball hat, sunglasses, a red shirt and beige shorts.

RCMP are waiting before saying what charges could possibly be laid.

Police are canvassing other businesses for security footage that may show a clearer image of the man.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Inverness District RMCP 902-625-2220 or Crimestoppers.

