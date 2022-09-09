Halifax police seek cellphone connected to Pat Stay homicide scene
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a cellphone that may have been found near Stay after he was stabbed.
Stay was stabbed near Lower Water and Prince streets Monday
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a cellphone that may have been found near a man who was fatally stabbed downtown.
Patrick Wayne Stay died in hospital after being found stabbed on Lower Water Street at 12:35 a.m. AT on Sept. 4.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.
Police say a cellphone might have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water streets after Stay was killed. They've asked anyone who found a phone, or anyone who has videos or photos from that area and time, to call police at 902-490-5020.
Stay, 36, was a celebrated battle rapper and had caught the ear of Eminem and Drake, along with many local artists.
