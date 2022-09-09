Halifax police seek cellphone connected to Pat Stay homicide scene

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a cellphone that may have been found near a man who was fatally stabbed downtown.

Patrick Wayne Stay died in hospital after being found stabbed on Lower Water Street at 12:35 a.m. AT on Sept. 4.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police say a cellphone might have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water streets after Stay was killed. They've asked anyone who found a phone, or anyone who has videos or photos from that area and time, to call police at 902-490-5020.

Stay, 36, was a celebrated battle rapper and had caught the ear of Eminem and Drake, along with many local artists.

Stay's death has been ruled a homicide. (patstay_902/Instagram)

MORE TOP STORIES