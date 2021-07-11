Police searching for suspects after shooting in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are looking for suspects after a delivery driver, two vehicles and a residence were shot at in Dartmouth late Saturday.

Officers were near Catherine Street and Lahey Road around midnight when they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.

When they arrived in the area, they located a man in a vehicle who had been delivering food on Lahey Road when a group of three or four youth shot at him, hitting his vehicle multiple times.

The man wasn't injured and fled to Albro Lake Road to notify police.

Police say the man and the suspects are not known to each other.

Officers also discovered another vehicle and a residence on Lahey Road that were hit by bullets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

