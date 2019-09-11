Skip to Main Content
Volunteers search for missing person in Bayers Lake area
Nova Scotia·New

A large number of search and rescue volunteers, police and firefighters were in the Bayers Lake Business Park on Wednesday to search a wooded area for a missing person.

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Search and Rescue is part of the team in Bayers Lake on Wednesday looking for a missing person. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Police, firefighters and search and rescue volunteers are looking for a missing person in Halifax's Bayers Lake Business Park.

On Wednesday, first responders were seen in the wooded areas of the park using a drone and a helicopter.

The name of the person they are searching for has not been released.

