Volunteers search for missing person in Bayers Lake area
A large number of search and rescue volunteers, police and firefighters were in the Bayers Lake Business Park on Wednesday to search a wooded area for a missing person.
Search and rescue, police and firefighters are looking for missing person
Police, firefighters and search and rescue volunteers are looking for a missing person in Halifax's Bayers Lake Business Park.
On Wednesday, first responders were seen in the wooded areas of the park using a drone and a helicopter.
The name of the person they are searching for has not been released.