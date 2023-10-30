Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Updated

Man in custody after alleged axe assault in Pictou County

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have arrested a 61-year-old man in relation to an axe assault in Thorburn.

One person was injured at a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn

CBC News ·
An RCMP patch is shown.
On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, RCMP said the victim is known to the suspect. (CBC)

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have arrested a 61-year-old man in relation to an axe assault in Pictou County on Monday morning.

One person was injured in the incident on Greenwood Street in Thorburn, police said.

"It was just before 9 a.m. this morning we received a report of a person being armed with an axe and running into the woods," said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

"A few minutes later, we got a call from a person having been injured, and described their injuries as serious."

The man allegedly fled into the woods, prompting police to issue an emergency alert for residents of Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester counties. The alert was cancelled following his arrest later Monday morning.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, RCMP said the victim is known to the suspect.

Police said they would remain in the area Monday to continue their investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now