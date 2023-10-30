Man in custody after alleged axe assault in Pictou County

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have arrested a 61-year-old man in relation to an axe assault in Pictou County on Monday morning.

One person was injured in the incident on Greenwood Street in Thorburn, police said.

"It was just before 9 a.m. this morning we received a report of a person being armed with an axe and running into the woods," said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

"A few minutes later, we got a call from a person having been injured, and described their injuries as serious."

The man allegedly fled into the woods, prompting police to issue an emergency alert for residents of Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester counties. The alert was cancelled following his arrest later Monday morning.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, RCMP said the victim is known to the suspect.

Police said they would remain in the area Monday to continue their investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES