Police search for man who escaped from Dartmouth jail

Police are searching for a man they say escaped from a jail in Dartmouth, N.S.

Ryan Taylor Wilband, 43, escaped around 12:30 p.m. Monday from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on Gloria McCluskey Avenue, police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Wilband was in custody at the facility on several charges, including robbery, theft, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breaches of probation," the release said.

Wilband is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has a tattoo of a demon on his right shoulder and stomach and was last seen in the area on foot wearing glasses, a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Department of Justice declined to be interviewed, but in an emailed statement, spokesperson Peter McLaughlin said the department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

"It is obviously very concerning," McLaughlin said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Wilband to not approach him but to call 911.

