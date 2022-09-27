Police search for valuable religious items stolen from historic N.S. church
Thieves made off with a chalice, cross earlier this month from Église Sainte-Marie
RCMP in Nova Scotia are appealing to the public for help solving a break-in at the landmark Église Sainte-Marie nine days ago.
Police say someone broke into the church on Hwy. 1 in Church Point in Digby County on the evening of Sept. 17. RCMP say thieves damaged a number of doors and smashed a donation box.
Several items were taken, including coins, cups, a crucifix and chalices made of precious metals. Police have released photographs of some of the stolen items from the historic Acadian church.
"I mean, no break-in is good, breaking into somebody's home tends to have an impact on one family and one set of people as opposed to breaking into a church has a much larger impact on a greater community," RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Tuesday.
"So, again, we would just, ideally we'd like to be able to identify who's responsible in the hopes of getting these items back."
Marshall said RCMP want to recover the objects before they can be broken up or melted down. They're approaching business in the area around the church to see if there's any security video that might help catch the culprits.
