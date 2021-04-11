Police search for two suspects after armed break-in in Dartmouth

Halifax police are investigating a daytime armed break-in where they say two men forced their way into a Dartmouth home and stole from the residents.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a break-in in the 100 block of Princess Margaret Boulevard, according to a release.

Two masked suspects dressed in black, one with a firearm, broke into a home and took items from the people inside.

The suspects fled to a white four-door car that took off toward Windmill Road.

Multiple patrol officers and the Emergency Response Team responded. They searched the residence, and confirmed no one was injured.

Suspects wore black clothing, ski masks

While searching for the suspects, police found a long-barrelled firearm near the residence on the street.

But officers did not find the suspects or their vehicle.

Police have not released details about how many residents were inside the home, or what type of items were stolen.

The suspects are described as male, one about 6'0 with a heavy build, while the second was about 5'7 with a thin build.

Both were wearing black jackets and pants, with black ski masks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (902) 490-5020. People can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

MORE TOP STORIES