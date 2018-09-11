Police search for possibly armed suspect in Fairview

Police were searching the Fairview neighbourhood in Halifax for a possibly armed suspect Tuesday evening after a man was sprayed with a sensory irritant.

The incident was reported around the 200 block of Main Street at 5:55 p.m.

Witnesses told Halifax Regional Police the suspect was male and may have had a gun. They said he left the area in a white car.

A home on the 0-100 block of Rosedale Avenue was checked for the suspect, but police were unable to locate him.

Police want anyone with information on the incident to get in touch at 902-420-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).