Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman early this morning in Halifax.

Police say the woman was walking near Agricola and North Streets at around 2 a.m. when a stranger attacked her and tried to pull her off the street.

Someone walking by saw what was happening and chased the man away.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say they're looking for a white man with a medium build, wearing dark clothes and glasses. He may also have facial tattoos.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

