Police search for man accused of attacking officers and stealing vehicle

Cape Breton Regional Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted officers and struck a van while driving a stolen, unmarked police vehicle.

The incident began Monday evening as police executed an arrest warrant for Todd Francis Axworthy for failing to appear in court.

The 45-year-old is wanted on charges of mischief, drug trafficking, conspiracy, obstruction and breach of court-ordered conditions.

He allegedly evaded police on Grand Lake Road as they attempted to arrest him.

Police later located Axworthy at the NSCC campus, where he allegedly assaulted arresting officers and drove off in an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say Axworthy drove away in an unmarked police vehicle and hit this unoccupied van before deciding to abandon the vehicle. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

Out of concern for public safety, police say there was no pursuit of the vehicle. However, officers did follow Axworthy at a distance.

The unmarked police vehicle was located a short time later in Whitney Pier after it struck and damaged a parked van.

Police say Axworthy once again escaped and is still at large.

They are now asking the public to come forward with any information of his whereabouts.



