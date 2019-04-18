Police looking for East Hants man charged with sexual interference

RCMP are looking for a man charged with two counts of sexual interference in Hants County, N.S.

The charges are related to a complaint made to the RCMP in October 2018 against Brandon Little, 22. It is alleged Little, from Hants County, sexually assaulted young children.

Little sometimes uses the name Brandon Seeton. He is 5-7 and 137 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police have not been able to locate Little and are requesting help from the public, but ask people not to approach him if found.

East Hants District RCMP ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Little to contact them at 902-883-7077.

