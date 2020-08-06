Police arrest man after Musquodoboit Harbour residents urged to stay inside

People in Musquodoboit Harbour were briefly warned to stay in their homes during a police search for an armed man Thursday morning.

Halifax RCMP say they got a call around 9:15 a.m. that a man had left a residence in the area with a firearm after he had uttered threats.

About an hour later, Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted they were responding to an incident of an armed man in Musquodoboit Harbour.

They said they were searching for a 44-year-old man, and described his black truck.

People were urged to not approach him, and residents of Musquodoboit Harbour were asked to stay inside their homes or shelter in place.

The Mounties said he might also be near the Forest Hills Extension or Cole Harbour areas.

Shortly after, at 10:43 a.m., RCMP tweeted the man had been arrested on Montague Mines Road.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the search for the man lasted about an hour and a half.

Councillor says alerts must be used at right time, place

Coun. David Hendsbee, whose district includes Musquodoboit Harbour, said he'd been told by RCMP that the situation "started off as a domestic dispute" and escalated to an armed person making threats.

He also said RCMP told him no shots had been fired, and no one was injured.

Hendsbee said some people asked on social media why information wasn't sent out as soon as the initial call came in, or why there was no emergency alert. But he said events unfolded quickly and police had to focus on the search.

The emergency alert, which is sent directly to people's devices, is not an "easy" button to push, Hendsbee said. He said it's important to use it at the right time and place.

People are still on edge after the Portapique shooting in April, Hendsbee said. He pointed to a situation in Hammonds Plains soon after where police responded to reports of gunshots, but no evidence was found.

"If it's used too frequently, too often, people will start just ignoring it. That's what I'm worried about," he said.

Croteau could not say whether police had recovered a weapon, but charges are pending and more details will be released later.

MORE TOP STORIES