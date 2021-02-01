Police say pedestrian struck and killed in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Sydney on Sunday night.

The collision occurred on Crawford Crossing around 11:30 p.m.

The newly opened north-end Sydney roadway connects the intersection of Lingan Road and Sydney Port Access Road to Victoria Road through the site of the former Sydney steel plant's coke ovens.

Paramedics pronounced a 64-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police say the man reportedly walked into the middle of the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.

Traffic safety investigators spoke to the driver of a Ford Ranger and seized the vehicle for routine inspection as part of their investigation.

Police say the victim's identity will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.

