Police say missing Truro man was killed

RCMP say a man who went missing in Truro, N.S., in August was the victim of a homicide, even though his body has not been found.

Police are revealing few details about what they believe happened to Peter Anthony (Tony) Walsh, who was last seen on Aug. 23. At the time, the 35-year-old father was seen getting into a truck. His own vehicle was later found in a parking lot.

His mother, Susan Robben, made an emotional plea in mid-December for someone to come forward with information.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Monday something changed in the case late last week, leading RCMP to believe he was killed.

She said there is at least one suspect in the case and the killing was not a random act.

Clarke is calling for anyone else with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the RCMP.