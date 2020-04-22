Police remove denture clinic signage from shooter's business amid community outcry

Halifax Regional Police say they have removed the denture clinic signage from the Dartmouth, N.S., business owned by the gunman responsible for the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

Police said in a news release they had received reports from people who were troubled by the smiling sign on the side of the denture clinic owned by Gabriel Wortman, who went on a deadly rampage this weekend that left 22 victims dead.

Lynn Maughan of Dartmouth organized a change.org petition requesting the removal of the signage from Atlantic Denture Clinic on Portland Street.

"Every second it stays up is a slap in the face to the victims and their families. It needs to come down now. Please remove it," Maughan said in the petition.

"Nova Scotia is grieving the loss of so many of our family and friends. And yet, we have a smile along Portland St in Downtown Dartmouth that is a painful reminder of the cowardice acts of a local Denturist. We want him forgotten."

The Atlantic Denture Clinic is guarded by police in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday. Police removed the signage Wednesday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

The petition received nearly 7,000 signatures before the signage was taken down Wednesday.

Chief Dan Kinsella said in a news release that police removed the signage in the interest of public safety and "due to the unprecedented nature of this tragedy."

