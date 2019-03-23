Police release video in case of stolen RCMP handgun

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who may be connected to the theft of an RCMP handgun.

The gun, a 9-mm pistol, was stolen from the personal vehicle of an off-duty RCMP officer.

The pistol was legally secured in a locked box in the vehicle. The theft occurred early on the evening of Mar. 9 in downtown Halifax.

On Friday, police released surveillance video of the area on Granville Street where the theft occurred.

The video shows a mid-sized white sedan pull up to the curb in front of Province House. Two men get out of the vehicle and walk across the street and disappear from the frame.

Police are releasing a video of a vehicle that was in the area at the time a RCMP service pistol was stolen from an officer's vehicle on March 9 in downtown Halifax. Anyone with info is asked to call police 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

The time-stamp on the video is 8:30 p.m.

Const. John MacLeod said police are asking anyone who recognizes either the car or the men to contact them.

The stolen firearm is a Smith & Wesson model 5946 pistol with an RCMP logo, a silhouette of a horse and rider, and the letters GRC inscribed on the right side of the slide.

