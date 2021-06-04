Police raid 3 cannabis dispensaries on the Millbrook First Nation

Nova Scotia RCMP raided three cannabis dispensaries on the Millbrook First Nation on Wednesday and charged five people under the Cannabis Act and the Excise Act.

In a release, police say they seized a significant quantity of cannabis, cannabis edibles and cash from what they describe as unlicensed storefront operations.

The release goes on to say police took the action because of an increasing number of complaints about the dispensaries, including their proximity to places frequented by young people.

