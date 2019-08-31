Dead-end road halts suspect who rammed RCMP vehicles in police chase

A dead-end road in Rear Little River, N.S., put a sudden halt to a police chase Friday evening in Cape Breton.

RCMP say officers conducted a traffic stop on the Cabot Trail around 7:30 p.m., and while the officer had part of his head and shoulders in the vehicle, the driver sped away.

"I think he was kind of knocked back or spun around, but not knocked over or dragged or injured," said Const. Chad Morrison.

Police followed the vehicle, losing and spotting it again several times, and as the chase continued, the driver rammed police vehicles repeatedly, damaging both the driver's vehicle and the police vehicles.

When the road they were on came to a dead end, police were able to take the man into custody.

Morrison said the chase ended in the same area the driver was initially stopped.

A 46-year-old man from Sydney is facing charges.

