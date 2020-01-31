Police officer gets 3 months in prison for assaulting homeless man
Const. Laurence Gary Basso will start serving sentence intermittently on Feb. 7
A Halifax Regional Police officer found guilty of assault causing bodily harm for punching a homeless man outside a shelter in 2018 has been sentenced to three months in prison.
Const. Laurence Gary Basso was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of assault causing bodily harm last June for punching Patrice Simard.
In February 2018, Basso was called to the Metro Turning Point Centre on Barrington Street to remove Simard. Basso was called because Simard had been caught drinking in his bunk in violation of the rules.
Surveillance footage showed Basso punching Simard in the face. The judge said Basso wasn't justified when he hit Simard.
Basso will also be placed on probation for 12 months and faces a 10-year firearm ban.
He will start serving his sentence intermittently on Feb.7 in Cape Breton.
MORE TOP STORIES
With files from Carolyn Ray
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.