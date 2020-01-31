Police officer gets 3 months in prison for assaulting homeless man

A Halifax Regional Police officer found guilty of assault causing bodily harm for punching a homeless man outside a shelter in 2018 has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Const. Laurence Gary Basso was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of assault causing bodily harm last June for punching Patrice Simard.

In February 2018, Basso was called to the Metro Turning Point Centre on Barrington Street to remove Simard. Basso was called because Simard had been caught drinking in his bunk in violation of the rules.

In a still from surveillance footage, Basso is seen punching Simard outside Metro Turning Point shelter in February 2018. (CBC)

Surveillance footage showed Basso punching Simard in the face. The judge said Basso wasn't justified when he hit Simard.

Basso will also be placed on probation for 12 months and faces a 10-year firearm ban.

He will start serving his sentence intermittently on Feb.7 in Cape Breton.

MORE TOP STORIES