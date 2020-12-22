RCMP say 'no public risk' in police operation near Bedford Walmart

A large police presence near a Walmart in Bedford, N.S., Tuesday sparked some public alarm, but RCMP say there was no risk to public safety.

RCMP say officers arrested one man near Damascus Road as part of a drug investigation.

"There is no public risk," the RCMP tweeted.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau told CBC News the Windsor District RCMP were leading the operation.

"This is not related to the Dec. 10 arrests," she said, referring to the high-speed chase and crash in Halifax earlier this month.

A Halifax Regional Police car and officers were also at the Walmart, but an HRP spokesperson would only say it was an RCMP operation. The spokesperson said HRP was aware of the operation ahead of time.

The Walmart did not close and people continued to enter and exit the building.

