Police looking for driver in fatal collision with pedestrian in Dartmouth

Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Dartmouth, N.S., this morning.

Halifax Regional Police said a pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was killed after he was struck by a vehicle around 5:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The collision happened near Pleasant Street and Mayfield Drive, just north of the Woodside Ferry Terminal parking lot.

The vehicle involved in the collision didn't stay at the scene of the accident, and police say they do not have a description of the vehicle or driver.

Police blocked off Pleasant Street between Atlantic Street and Mount Hope Avenue this morning to investigate, but the street has since reopened.

Police asked anyone with information about the death to call 902-490-5020, or send a tip anonymously online or via 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).