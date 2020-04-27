Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Musquodoboit Harbour
Police say a three-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., has been found and is safe.
Girl was believed to have wandered into the woods Monday afternoon
Halifax RCMP said they believed the girl had wandered into the woods near Highway 357.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency sent out a drone team to the area at the request of RCMP.