Skip to Main Content
Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Musquodoboit Harbour
Nova Scotia

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Musquodoboit Harbour

Police say a three-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., has been found and is safe.

Girl was believed to have wandered into the woods Monday afternoon

CBC News ·
The search for the three-year-old girl who went missing on Monday in Musquodoboit Harbour centred on an area off Highway 357. She was found. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Police say a three-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., has been found and is safe.

Halifax RCMP said they believed the girl had wandered into the woods near Highway 357.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency sent out a drone team to the area at the request of RCMP.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News