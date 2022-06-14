Police investigate suspicious death in Sydney Mines

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the death of a man believed to be the victim of early morning assault on Tuesday.

Police were called to Beech Street in Sydney Mines around 3:30 a.m. by someone living the neighbourhood. Upon arrival, they discovered a man lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Officers tried to resuscitate the man before he was transported by ambulance to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney and later pronounced dead.

A second man was taken into custody with help from witnesses. He was located in the area of Cambridge Street and Clyde Avenue.

Police are working with the provincial medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the victim.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

MORE TOP STORIES: