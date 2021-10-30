Police investigate shooting in Dartmouth Friday evening

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a shooting near an apartment building in Dartmouth Friday evening.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive around 7:50 p.m. AT.

Police said witnesses reported that a suspect was shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building.

The vehicle being targeted left the parking lot and police say there haven't been any reported injuries related to the incident.

Another vehicle in the parking lot was damaged in the shooting.

Police say the suspect is described as a man with a thin build, approximately five foot five inches tall and wearing dark clothing. The man fled on foot after the incident and has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at or by using the P3 Tips app.

