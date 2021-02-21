Police investigating Saturday shooting, car crash as homicide

Police say a driver who was shot and crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Saturday died overnight, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but say he was a 25-year-old man from Dartmouth.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner made the homicide ruling following an autopsy, according to a police news release issued Sunday afternoon.

Police launched a criminal investigation Saturday after responding to a weapons complaint in Woodlawn. Officers found the driver unconscious in his vehicle near the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent.

Police would not say whether the man was shot before or after the crash, nor whether he was alone in the vehicle.

The area was blocked off to traffic for several hours Saturday.

An investigation by the integrated criminal investigation division is ongoing.

