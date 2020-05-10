Man found dead after house fire in Cape Breton

A man in his 70s was found dead after a house fire in Cape Breton on Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service say they responded to a 911 call to assist with a fire at the 200 block of Westmount Road in Sydney N.S., shortly after 11 a.m.

After arriving, police determined that one person was inside the residence.

Staff Sgt. Joseph Farrell said fire services were able to remove the man from the residence, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating. The cause of the fire is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

