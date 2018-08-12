Police investigating arson in Harrietsfield

Halifax Police say they are looking into a case of suspected arson at a building on Old Sambro Road in Harrietsfield late Saturday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., police and fire officials were called to a structure fire in a commercial building on the 1100 block of the road, according to a police release.

The building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured, but police said the building was badly damaged.

Police said fire officials notified them they suspect someone deliberately set the fire.

Police will continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.