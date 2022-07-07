Police investigating after man shot in Halifax

A man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Halifax on Wednesday night.

According to a news release, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gun shots in the 5000 block area of Cunard Street at 8:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and located the crime scene. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

No suspect is in custody, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

