Police investigating after man allegedly grabs girl

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man allegedly grabbed a girl and tried to get her to go to his car with him on Thursday.

In a release, police say a man approached a girl on a walking path near Woodward Avenue and Clayton Park Drive around 12:30 p.m.

"The man tried to get the girl to go to his vehicle with him and then grabbed her by the arm when she tried to walk away," the release said. "The girl was able to flee the area and tell a trusted adult what had happened."

The suspect is described as a five-foot-10 man in his 30s. He has a dark complexion and stocky build.

Police say he was wearing a long black coat with the hood up over his head, large black sunglasses, a black non-medical mask, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES