Police investigating after boy asked to get in strange man's van in Bedford

Halifax police are looking for information after someone reported seeing a man asking a young boy in Bedford to get in his van.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a suspicious circumstance near Basinview Drive and Madison Drive in Bedford, according to a release.

The caller said a man in a van pulled up alongside a boy and asked him to get in the vehicle. Police did not release the boy's age.

The boy did not know this person and ran to a nearby home for help.

The man then drove away in an unknown direction. He is described as a white man, about 40-50 years of age, clean-shaven, with short blond hair and a deep voice.

The vehicle is described as an older-model Ford van. It is gold and shows rust.

Police are asking this man, or anyone with information about this incident or video from the area, to contact them.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

