3 face multiple charges after fleeing police in Dartmouth

Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault, after an incident involving a theft call at Best Buy and subsequent police pursuit Saturday afternoon in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Gale Terrace just after 3 p.m. to respond to a theft.

Police say the theft suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that allegedly struck a parked vehicle.

Police located the suspect vehicle on Main Street and attempted to pull it over, but said the suspect vehicle pulled away.

While attempting to flee, the vehicle struck a marked police van head-on. Two police officers inside were not hurt.

Once the suspect vehicle continued outbound on the Waverley Road, police called off the pursuit.

An RCMP patrol member spotted the vehicle on Waverley Road, but did not attempt to stop it.

However, the suspect vehicle crashed into another car a few minutes later, leading to minor injuries for the mother and two children.

The suspects fled on foot, police said.

RCMP caught two suspects near the vehicle while a third suspect was tracked to Rolling Hills Drive by a police dog.

All three, two adult men and one adult woman, face charges including theft under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and assault. They are being held for court.