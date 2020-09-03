Police investigate suspicious death in North Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a man's death in North Sydney.

In a release, police said they responded to a call of an assault around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Brook Street area.

They found paramedics helping a 60-year-old man, who was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and said they believe this was an isolated incident.

They said they will not be releasing more details, due to the nature of the crime.

