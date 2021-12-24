Police investigate suspicious death of 28-year-old man in Halifax area

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man in the Halifax area.

Around 10:50 p.m. AT Thursday, Halifax RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Lake Loon Road in Loon Lake, which is about 13 kilometres east of downtown Halifax.

A man's body was found inside the car, said police.

Police say they found a man's body in a car on Loon Lake Road late Thursday night. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

Investigators have since determined the death is suspicious, and do not believe it was a random act.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said there had been no arrests as of Friday afternoon.

When asked about any connections to the two recent homicides in Dartmouth, including Vincent Beals and 8-year-old Lee-Marion Cain, Croteau said "there has been no determination at this point."

"This is an ongoing investigation and [investigators] will take in consideration all the other incidents that have happened in the area," Croteau said.

Police blocked off part of Lake Loon Road for some time, but had cleared the area by mid-morning Friday.

Anyone who has information about this incident or saw something suspicious in the Loon Lake area Thursday night is asked to call Halifax RCMP at (902) 420-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 Tips App.

