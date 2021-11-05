Police investigate suspicious death in Halifax area

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Halifax area.

Halifax RCMP say the death happened in Loon Lake, which is about 13 kilometres east of downtown Halifax.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said police responded to the 100 block of Lake Loon Road overnight Thursday.

When asked what the initial call was about, Croteau could only say they were not called to a shooting.

She also could not say how many people were involved.

Crouteau said more details will be shared throughout the day.

Police blocked off part of Lake Loon Road for some time on Friday, but had cleared the area by mid-morning.

