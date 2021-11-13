Police investigate 'suspicious death' at Dartmouth home
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a residence in Dartmouth early Saturday.
Police were called to the home on Braeside Court around 1:47 a.m. AT after receiving a report about an unresponsive man.
Officers located the man inside.
The death is considered suspicious.
Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. Officers were still at the scene as of 10 a.m.
