Police investigate 'suspicious death' at Dartmouth home

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a residence in Dartmouth early Saturday.

Police were called to the home on Braeside Court around 1:47 a.m. AT after receiving a report about an unresponsive man.

Officers located the man inside.

Police vehicles are seen on Braeside Court in Dartmouth Saturday morning. Halifax Regional Police were called to the home around 1:47 a.m. AT. (Jean LaRoche/CBC)

The death is considered suspicious.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. Officers were still at the scene as of 10 a.m.

MORE TOP STORIES