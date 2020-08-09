Police investigating robbery at Halifax hotel

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Halifax hotel early Sunday morning.

Police said at 12:40 a.m., they were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Brunswick Street where a suspect threatened staff with a "large edged weapon." No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old white man of medium build who stands about five feet five inches. He was seen wearing a black sweater with white lettering on the front, a blue hoodie underneath with the hood up and black Nike knee-length shorts, black sneakers, black face mask and gloves.

Police said the suspect took cash from the drawer and was last seen leaving in a dark-coloured vehicle driving southbound on Brunswick Street.

Multiple police units and members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating and searching for the suspect.

Police asked anyone with information to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip on their website or by using the P3 Tips app.

