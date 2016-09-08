Police investigate possible assault at Cape Breton high school

Cape Breton Regional Police have confirmed they are investigating a possible assault at Riverview Rural High School in Coxheath, N.S.

Video of what appears to be one boy grabbing a smaller boy and throwing him on the floor has been widely circulated on social media.

Police sent out a tweet Thursday morning that said school staff reported the incident to them.

Police said they cannot comment on an active investigation and will give an update when it's finished. They're also asking people to stop sharing the video, for the "mental wellness" of those involved.

The regional centre for education has not commented.

