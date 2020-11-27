Police investigate homicide of Dartmouth woman

The case of a Dartmouth, N.S., woman reported missing last fall is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found earlier this year in a wooded area.

Sheila Patricia Madore was last seen in late July 2020 in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax, and reported missing on Oct. 8. She was 48 at the time.

Sheila Madore was reported missing last October. Halifax police say her body was found in March, and are now treating her death as a homicide. (Halifax Regional Police)

A citizen reported finding human remains near Elliott Street in Dartmouth on the morning of March 12, 2021. The remains were later identified as those of Madore.

Const. John MacLeod of the Halifax Regional Police said her death is being treated as a homicide.

Details around the cause or timing of Madore's death cannot be shared as they are part of the investigation, MacLeod said.

Anyone who had contact with Madore or saw her in the days leading up to her disappearance, or have information about her death, is asked to call police at (902) 490-5016.

"We're really hoping they would come forward, so we can forward the investigation and progress it … where hopefully we could bring some comfort to the family," MacLeod said.

Madore is described as a white woman, four feet 11 inches and 90 pounds. She had long, greying dark hair and brown eyes.

