West Chezzetcook man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

Part of Highway 107 has been shut down after a three-vehicle crash resulted in one death in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash between a Ford Focus, a Honda Civic and a GMC truck, was reported at 12:05 p.m. between Exit 14, the Waverley exit, and Main Street.

RCMP say a man from West Chezzetcook, who was in the Ford Focus, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Another person involved in the crash, a female, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A third person was not injured.