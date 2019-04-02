West Chezzetcook man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Dartmouth
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 107 between Exit 14 and Main Street, RCMP say.
Part of Highway 107 remains closed after crash around noon
Part of Highway 107 has been shut down after a three-vehicle crash resulted in one death in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash between a Ford Focus, a Honda Civic and a GMC truck, was reported at 12:05 p.m. between Exit 14, the Waverley exit, and Main Street.
RCMP say a man from West Chezzetcook, who was in the Ford Focus, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Another person involved in the crash, a female, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A third person was not injured.