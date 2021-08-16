Police investigating after man injured in Dartmouth shooting

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday in Dartmouth that wounded a man who sought treatment in hospital.

Officers responded after someone reported gunshots in the Farrell Street area around 3:30 a.m., according to a news release.

They said the man arrived at the hospital shortly after.

Police have closed Farrell Street between Catherine Street and Windmill Road.

The injured man is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

