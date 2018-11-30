Police investigate after sausage containing broken glass tossed to dogs

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an incident that endangered some family pets after someone tampered with some sausage.

Earlier this week, someone threw pieces of sausage containing broken glass into the backyard of a home on Highway 7 in East Ship Harbour, along the province's eastern shore.

"Obviously, this individual needs some help," RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said Friday.

"It's totally unacceptable and thank heavens there were no animals hurt during this horrendous act."

Hutchinson said police are canvassing neighbours, but he said police know of no issues with the dogs in the residence.

"Again, for someone to commit such an act there, it's unacceptable and, again, for someone to do such a thing, it just makes you wonder where their head space was at the time," Hutchinson said.